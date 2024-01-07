The Red Bull RB20 with which Max Verstappen won his fourth title this year is already old news for Red Bull. The team is focusing its attention on 2025.

Yes, you are reading it here for the first time. Max Verstappen will of course take the title again next F1 season. Very little will change in the new F1 year. In fact, even all the drivers remain the same and stay with the same teams. At least, relative to how the 2023 season ended. There are also no real technical rule changes. Except that every car must have some extra cooling for the divas behind the wheel. This is because some of them started vomiting during the hot race in Qatar. Oh well.

Other changes mainly involve things around racing. The sport is going to do some different things with Sprint Races. Sauber becomes a black and green gambling team. And from now on, results of races may only be disputed for a maximum of four days after the end. Not two weeks later, as Haas F1 once tried last year. So there is no reason to think that the big picture will look any different than last year. Except for the hope that one of the other teams lightning in a bottle discovers.

Of course, they know that at Red Bull too. So although you will hear Christian Horner and Max Verstappen say that they are worried about a strong 'insert team of your choice here', they know that it will be a mess again next season. The technical team is apparently so convinced of this that it does not even participate in hyping other teams. Red Bulls Head of Performance Engineering Ben Waterhouse submits Racecar Engineering even admits that the team is mainly concerned with 2025:

The RB20 is a car that is at least six months old. We now begin to turn our attention to the RB21. Even though the season hasn't started yet. Ben Waterhouse, can also make Formula 1 cars without Price and Cooper

Red Bull therefore has a nice lead over the competition. If we look ahead, this could ultimately make the difference in 2026. Because in 2025 Verstappen will of course win his fifth title. But then there will be bigger changes. Red Bull then has to work with Ford to create a good powertrain and spoon it into a winning car.

However, it is not the case that Red Bull can (officially) start with the car for 2025. Because they are legally only allowed to do so from January 2025. This limit does not apply to the powertrain. So maybe they should just put some males (m/f/i) there.

