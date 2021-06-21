The numbers are starting to be consistent: Red Bull’s victories are four against Mercedes’s three. Milton Keynes’s team won with the two drivers (Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez), while the Stella only with Lewis Hamilton. The team led by Christian Horner collected 37 points in the Constructors ‘World Championship, while the Dutch driver can manage 12 in the drivers’ one on the hepta-champion.

The indicators are all in favor of Red Bull who went on to win at Paul Ricard on a track that, on paper at least, must have been in favor of the black arrows. Mercedes’ mistakes in strategy favored Verstappen’s success, but in any case the RB16B appeared to be a very competitive car even on a track with long straights and fast corners.

At Castellet, Red Bull allowed itself the luxury of mounting the wings that the team had used in Baku, that is to say with a very pronounced rear spoon, in order to reduce the drag and improve top speeds, while the W12 are forced to “spend” the power of the power unit to ensure the necessary downforce.

The RB16B has a car body that generates a lot of vertical thrust and can afford to unload the wing profiles without the fear of slipping the tires, avoiding the generation of harmful overheating which, instead, has affected many others.

Adrian Newey’s car is constantly evolving from an aerodynamic point of view: ours Giorgio Piola he managed to catch another interesting solution of the RB16B with his keen eye.

At the Paul Ricard, in fact, in the rear of the Milton Keynes single-seater the Genoese technical expert was able to see a horizontal vortex on the inside of the trailing edge of the diffuser. It is a metal piece characterized by a serrated pattern, very similar to what had already been observed on the outside of the Gurney flaps which showed evident shark teeth, below.

Red Bull Racing RB16B, comparison of the standard diffuser with that of Monte Carlo equipped with shark teeth Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This is a novelty that has not only been introduced at the Castellet, but has only been able to be seen in France because it is in a rather hidden position from prying eyes …