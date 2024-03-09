Marko would pay for the clash with the Thais

The internal upheavals within the Red Bull team continue in what has now turned into a political-sports soap opera in which there is never a shortage of twists and turns. The latest rumors leaked from the Jeddah paddock and reported by the British website TheTelegraph they focus in particular on tensions that concerned the historic Austrian consultant Helmut Marko.

The 80-year-old from Graz, very close to the Verstappen family, would be one step away from leaving the team and would be in the sights of the team's Thai ownership, which manages 51% of Red Bull GmbH through Chalerm Yoovidhya. The pretext with which Marko would be pushed to leave the team is that of having had an important role in the dissemination of rumors regarding the Horner affair to the media and the internal investigation conducted against the current team principal, which ended with his acquittal.

The new hypothesis: Milton Keynes separated from Salzburg

The hypothesis is that Yoovidhya now wants to try to spin off Red Bull Racing from parent company Red Bull GmbH, which is the giant founded 40 years ago by Dietrich Mateschitz and Chaleo Yoovidhya – father of Chlerm – with headquarters in Fuschl am See, near Salzburg. This 'umbrella' is the one that manages – among many other things – all the main investments of the Red Bull group, from sport to media to entertainment. The hypothesis – yet to be explored further – of a possible separation of Red Bull Racing from Red Bull GmbH would take on significant value all the more if we remember the indiscretion we reported on FormulaPassion.it concerning the Horner's 'share takeover' attempt in 2023.

The current team principal had come to the Yoovidhya family with an offer from financiers in the British area, with the aim of acquiring – in whole or in part – the Formula 1 team from the company. If the Thais really succeeded in their aim of 'detach' the team from the parent company in Salzburg also Horner's ambition for a role 'a la Toto Wolff' within the team it could significantly regain its share.