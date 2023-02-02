There are already dozens of users connected for the presentation of the new one Red Bull – visible in streaming on YouTube -, yet the event is in just 24 hours. The Milton Keynes stable will unveil at 3pm tomorrow in New York.

There is therefore great expectation for the new jewel of Adrian Newey, who does not want to regret the RB18. Ambitious intentions, but almost unfeasible, since the Milton Keynes team achieved 17 out of 22 victories in 2022 and even being able to equalize the roadmap would be yet another masterpiece from a team that is used to amaze.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, the announcement of the collaboration with Ford. The choice of Red Bull and AlphaTauri to present their 2023 cars in the Big Apple was too strange to be explained by the strong attraction capacity of the American market. It was clear that there had to be something deeper, and in fact in the last few days there have been rumors that have confirmed that tomorrow is the big announcement day, with Ford returning to Formula 1 decades later: the last appearance was in 2004 with Jaguar.