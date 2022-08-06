A summer to sweat, and not just because of the hot temperatures. In home Red Bull, in Milton Keynes, the month of July was dedicated not only to the four Grand Prix of the World Championship (Great Britain, Austria, France, Hungary), but also to progress on the power unit side. The first engine entirely branded Red Bull Racing, and therefore designed, built and signed in England, ran on the bench on the evening of 3 August.

To report the news is the Dutch edition of the newspaper RacingNews365, after team principal Chris Horner in Hungary called the bench test imminent. Red Bull, as is well known, had never built an engine of its own, having always partnered with other engineers (Cosworth, Ferrari, Renault, Honda). The Japanese said goodbye to Formula 1 at the end of last year, but – and this is also well known – their farewell was only formal. They continue to carry out technical assistance to Powertrains, and the renewal of the collaboration with Red Bull at least until the end of the 2025 championship has surprised few. The team, however, remarked that the agreement in place with Honda does not involve the development of the power units, also because the engines are frozen until the advent of the next generation.

In short, the team is rehearsing for 2026, when Red Bull Powertrains will almost certainly be classified as a new manufacturer and will therefore enjoy advantages in terms of hours at the bench. At Powertrains, meanwhile, skills of the highest lineage will meet: in addition to the Red Bull engineers, protagonists of a considerable campaign-purchases from Mercedesthere will be not only Honda but also Porsche. The Japanese will work on this engine, the Germans on the one that will debut in 2026, unless there are reversals that are absolutely unpredictable today.