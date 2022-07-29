In spite of the first position firmly in hand in both world classifications, the RB18 continues to be a work in progress. Milton Keynes’s team never interrupts the development path of the car, which also arises which one an opportunity to fully understand the aerodynamic nature of the new regulations and of the car itself. From here arise small updates introduced separately in succession, rejecting the widespread approach of the competition of conceiving evolutionary packages as a whole, with the individual modifications that lend themselves instead to experiments and detailed studies.

In the second quarter of the season, development at Red Bull took place on two fronts. Simultaneously with any attempt to improve aerodynamic efficiency, by increasing the load released at the price of less drag, the technical department led by Pierre Wache had to face the evolution in the balance of the RB18. In fact, the impression is that the updates have altered the behavior of the car, complicating the work of set-up and interpretation by the drivers, as also stated by Sergio Perez: “I think the development has made me a little less comfortable with the car than at the beginning of the season. […] The car is going in a different direction than the one I was comfortable with at the beginning of the year ”.

Red Bull has therefore experimented a lot, changing its aerodynamic configuration and the average load level adopted at the rear to find the balance of the RB18, also intervening on the beam-wing, the airfoil placed above the outlet section of the diffuser, among others. At the beginning of the season, Milton Keynes’s car had a peculiar beam wing, with two profiles placed one in front of the other to exploit the maximum surface and local load generation. On low-load tracks such as Jeddah and Miami Red Bull has instead opted for a lighter specification, with the two reduced chord profiles to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

In the sequence of races in Baku, Montreal, Silverstone and Zeltweg, on radically different tracks from each other, the RB18 has resorted to a third different beam-wing configuration, with a single profile. The evolution suggests an increase in the effectiveness of the fund, so much so as to require less extraction power from the diffuser and therefore less depression generated by the beam-wing itself, but at the same time it becomes a symptom of a different overall balance of the car. The experiments continued in France where, together with the new aerodynamic appendages of the wheel-groups, the beam-wing has returned to being double-profile, albeit in a different configuration from that of the beginning of the season.

In Budapest the team therefore introduces the fifth seasonal specification: the two beam-wing profiles are cascaded one above the other, rather than overlapping as at the beginning of the championship. Although the novelty is partly due to the high load levels required by the Hungaroring, the configuration seen in Hungary still suggests a change of philosophy in the aerodynamic management of the rear axle and the diffuser.