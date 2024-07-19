By Carlo Platella

At the Hungaroring Red Bull will be presenting what Verstappen defines as the biggest updates since the beginning of the seasoncurrently only available on the Dutch champion’s RB20. The changes once again affect the cooling system, reinforcing suspicions that the particular bodywork of the 2024 car is creating some overheating problems. Meanwhile, on the track, Verstappen continues to complain about the balance, with technical director Pierre Wache ruling out a correlation with the latest innovations.

Budapest Updates

In Hungary, the RB20 with the number 1 on the nose appears almost unrecognisable compared to Sergio Perez’s sister car, which has not had the modifications. The changes start with the smaller cooling intakes located behind the cockpit, in correspondence with the halo attachments. While previously these drew air from the front, they are now directed towards the center, seeking an environment with a different pressure such as that behind the driver’s helmet.

The three-quarter view clearly shows the layout of the upper cooling ducts, which now vent into the side grilles significantly wider than beforeas well as distributed along a new surface. In fact, the concept of the bonnet has completely changed, with the disappearance of the upper channels that isolated the hot air from the lower part of the car, preserving the aerodynamic cleanliness of the lower surfaces.

Red Bull RB20 updates for the Budapest Grand Prix

Signs of overheating

Also notable is the enlargement of the rear exhaust at the rear of the single-seater, even when compared to that of Barcelona, ​​another torrid race, confirming the need to encourage heat disposal. The new package makes its debut in a Grand Prix, such as the Hungarian one, which is particularly critical for cooling, both due to the high ambient temperatures and the low speeds. Technical director Pierre Wache confirms the possibility that the new and old cooling configurations can be alternated based on the characteristics of the track, similar to what happens from track to track with the high and low downforce wings.

It is impossible to rule out a priori the hypothesis that the Hungarian package will shift the compromise between aerodynamic and cooling efficiency, potentially increasing the resistance to advancement but also the load released. The most delicate tracks for cooling are often also the slowest, where the absolute load becomes more important than aerodynamic efficiency. However, the words of the technical director who in the press conference explains how the possible alternation between the old and the new package will depend on the cooling needs of the individual tracks, reinforce the belief that the RB20 suffers from high temperaturesoutlining the latest changes as aimed at reliability rather than performance.

Balancing, work in progress

Max Verstappen tested the new features during the first free practice sessions, where he once again complained about the balance of the RB20. In the press conference, Pierre Wache ruled out a correlation with the new package, stating that it is an intrinsic characteristic of the car. It is possible that the world champion’s difficulties are emphasized by the high temperatures, with almost 60°C of asphalt, but the technical director always admits that the development has slowly altered the characteristics of the car, which the Dutchman drove with much more naturalness at the beginning of the season.

It is also surprising that in the first test session at the Hungaroring Sergio Perez drove with the rakes for collecting aerodynamic data mounted behind the front wheels. A choice that could be explained by the small modification made to the fairing of the lower arm of the front suspension, but which could also derive from the need to understand more deeply some of the problems suffered in the last period. It cannot be ruled out that the test was specific to Sergio Perez’s difficulties, but the technical director always states that both drivers would benefit from a better overall stability of the RB20, evidently unnerved by the updates of the last few months.