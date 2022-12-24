Adrian Newey called the RB18 one of his most successful machines. And if one who gave Formula 1 authentic masterpieces of design and engineering says it, one understands how the Milton Keynes team was an almost indestructible army, considering the driving quality of Max Verstappen and the shrewdness of Chris Horner at the wall. However, time passes for everyone, even for geniuses. Who can resist the passing of the clock thanks to their qualities, but are not eternal: in Red Bull the closest by age to retirement is Helmut Marko, but his is a role that has little to do with performance on the track, therefore the the real need is the future replacement of Newey once the latter says enough with Formula 1.

The British designer will turn 64 in Santo Stefano and has already gained four decades of experience in motoring (in 1981 he looked after the engines for the Fittipaldi team). Many? This is impossible to say. Surely enough to ignite reflections within Red Bull to mentally and operationally prepare for his departure. Horner, who has worked with Newey since 2006, revealed that the team already has names on the table: “It’s something we’ve looked into and which we have been discussing for some time“, these are his words to Speedcafe. “Adrian’s role as Chief Technical Officer has evolved with the Advanced Technologies department and RB17 (the road hypercar announced this year, nda). He divides himself between various projects and this has forced others to come forward. We have Pierre Wache as director of the technical team. They’ve done a fantastic job and, obviously, Adrian fits into that and works closely with this group. He has an encyclopedia of knowledgebut it’s great to see the strength and depth that we have technically and how they’ve worked“.