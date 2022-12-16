After a cycle of unrepeatable victories, the Red Bull it had to face very tough years, in which it was dominated by Mercedes. The turbo-hybrid era seemed bewitched for the house of Milton Keynes, moreover less forward on the subject than its rivals in Brackley. Despite prominent professionals such as Chris Horner, Adrian Newey, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, it took seven years of purgatory to win again.

Now that the mountain has been climbed and that Red Bull itself could be setting up a lasting cycle, Newey wanted to remember every bead of sweat that brought the team back to the top of Formula 1. A frustrating time, because no matter how much effort the team put in , the biggest problem was that of the Renault power unit. With the French – engine suppliers since the 2007 season and therefore protagonists of the first winning cycle – relations were now at loggerheads due to the continuous problems of reliability and power: “I think one of our strengths has been to have worked head down and to have passed the 2014-18 period. Since we had a good power unit again thanks to the collaboration with Honda, we have been able to react“, these are his words to the Red Bull channels.

“In that period it was really very hard, because we had won four championships and suddenly there was this period of darkness: another team was light years ahead of everyone. If this happens, it’s very easy to become demoralized for an organization used to winning. The most important thing in these moments is keep the team togetherfocusing on the things you can control“, he added Horner. “Little by little, we were able to snatch victories, but the question was always about making sure we had the right power unit as part of the package“.