Mutual first barbs

We are only at the second GP of the season, but the feeling of anyone who is following Formula 1 this year is already very clear: the race for the title will be an exclusive affair of the two Red Bull drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The Dutch himself, reigning world champion, said it clearly in the post-race interviews in Jeddah, sparing not even a venomous dig at his team, invited to do greater attention to the reliability of both machines. Among those directly involved there was not even a hint of bickering in the podium roomin which Perez asked his partner for an ‘explanation’ for the fastest lap set during the last lapwhen both pilots were told to take their foot off the accelerator.

Jos Verstappen getting caught up in the Sergio Perez celebrations 😅 pic.twitter.com/R8vXNNQ4Cw — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 19, 2023

Jos frost

But to certify a increasingly evident fracture within the Austrian team he thought about it Jos Verstappen, who unwillingly found himself among the men and women of Red Bull when Sergio Perez got out of the car to go and celebrate the victory he had just won with his mechanics. In the midst of the collective images of jubilation, the expression of Verstappen senior immediately went viral, who didn’t even move a muscle when the Mexican passed in front of him, showing obvious discomfort. The former Benetton, Arrows and Minardi driver didn’t even exchange a greeting with the Grand Prix winner, who, for his part, understandably ignored him in return.

Problems ahead for Christian Horner

A plastic demonstration of complexity of the human management work that awaits Christian Horner in the next months. Indeed, the British manager will have to prevent the climate in the team from degenerating, also thinking back to what happened last year in the San Paolo GP. Certainly today the radio messages of Abu Dhabi 2021, when Max Verstappen defined Perez via radio “a legend” for helping him in the challenge against Lewis Hamilton seem very far away.