The transfer of the former Red Bull aerodynamic leader, Dan Fallows, at Aston Martin – where he is expected to take on the role of technical director – is taking on the shape of a full-blown judicial thriller. A final word on the matter should be pronounced at the end of January by the British justice. A first hearing, which came to an end on 17 December, however, seems to have addressed the legal dispute in favor of the Milton Keynes team. If so, Fallows could not start working for theAston Martin before 1 July 2023.

The facts: In the summer Fallows received a job offer from Lawrence Stroll’s stable for the role of technical director. The offer was accepted and the plan of the two parties was to start the collaboration starting from January 1, 2022. However, according to Red Bull, Fallows’ contract did provide for a notice period of six months to be able to leave the job. but that could not be activated before 31 December 2022. In August 2021 the British engineer was also moved from F1 to work on the development of a road car. A “Relegation”, according to the person concerned, who therefore resigned less than two months later. However, Red Bull refused the resignation.

Fallows and his attorney James Laddie brought to court other cases of Red Bull employees leaving the team before the notice period, without being prevented from doing so. It was also requested that e-mails exchanged between the now former Red Bull aerodynamic manager and the team principal be introduced into the process. Christian Horner regarding the transfer of Fallows. The judge, however, agreed with the Milton Keynes team by establishing that, in a rapidly changing world like that of F1, different circumstances apply to each employee. The search for certain e-mail it would therefore be a waste of time – according to the court – as it would provide evidence of little or no relevance. The lawsuit will continue at the end of January, when the sentence should be reached.

Curiously, Fallows had already found himself at the center of a legal dispute in 2014, when he should have moved from Red Bull to McLaren. In that case he himself had signed a new contract with McLaren, but then he had remained at Red Bull, which had offered him a new and better contract. In that case, however, there was no trial since the two teams had found an agreement between them – not disclosed – and Fallows had remained to work with the Austrian brand.