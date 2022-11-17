As a result of the debacle in Brazil, Red Bull has now released a guilty statement.

Enough happened during the Brazilian Grand Prix, but everyone was only talking about one thing: Max Verstappen who did not want to give up his sixth place to Perez. Friend and foe agreed that this was not exactly a sympathetic action. Whether Max had a good reason or not, he was doing himself a disservice.

The Red Bull team had to think about it for a while, but now they are coming out – quite late – with a statement. Apparently they are shocked by all the hatred that Max received and now they want to calm things down a bit.

Red Bull puts on the penitentiary by saying that they have made mistakes as a team. According to it statement they had not foreseen this situation and had not agreed on a strategy in advance. That is remarkable, because Verstappen’s reaction seemed to suggest that this had been discussed before.

Red Bull admits they ordered Max too late to let Checo through. “This put Max, who has always been an open and honest team player, in a difficult situation with little time to react, which was not our intention,” the statement read.

Red Bull therefore fully puts its hand in its own bosom and does not blame Max for anything. Not publicly anyway. This despite the fact that he ignored a direct team order, without having much interest in it himself.

After the race, team player Max also reacted “openly and honestly” according to the team. That sounds like a euphemistic description for a blunt response, but we could be wrong. At least the team says they accept Max’s reasoning. They add that it was a personal matter that will remain private.

Red Bull ends the statement by expressing their disapproval of all reactions on social media. They call the behavior towards Max, Checo and the team “shocking and saddening”. According to them, this online hatred must stop. Are you reading along, mother of Max Verstappen?

You can read the entire statement at the Red Bull website.

This article Red Bull takes all the blame, calls Max a team player appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Red #Bull #takes #blame #Max #team #player