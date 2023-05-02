Red Bull, the numbers of the domain

Since Charles Leclerc crashed at the Paul Ricard circuit, Red Bull has become an unstoppable machine that has engulfed the 2022 World Championship and is also preparing the table for 2023, with a poker of victories in the first four GPs. The Milton Keynes team is having a continuity of spatial performance, worthy of the most famous dominations in the history of Formula 1. One figure is most impressive: right from the Paul Ricard race in 2022, Red Bull has collected 14 victories in the last 15 Grands Prixallowing himself a “holiday” only on the Interlagos weekend of 2022, when George Russell’s Mercedes won both the Sprint and the GP.

14 out of 15: who did it?

The teams that have succeeded in this feat in the history of Formula 1 can be counted on the fingers of one hand: Red Bull is in fact the fourth team to achieve this result after Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes. And of course it can improve starting with the Miami Grand Prix.

The ranking

With the victory in Baku, Red Bull has moved up to sixth place in this special classification, detaching the Ferrari of the 1952-53which collected 13 victories out of 14 between Spa 1952 and Bern 1953. The Milton Keynes team reached the Scuderia di Maranello streak at 14 out of 15 in the splendid season 2002 (Interlagos to Suzuka).

There are, however, those who have done it even better. If Red Bull also wins in Miami, they would reach 15 out of 16 there Ferrari (from Monza 2003 to Hungaroring 2004) and the Mercedes (from Monza 2014 to Silverstone 2015 and from Monte Carlo 2016 to Abu Dhabi 2016). The record, perhaps unattainable, is held by the Brackley team itself: 20 out of 21 from Suzuka 2015 to Singapore 2016. The only “hole” was due to the sensational Montmeló harakiri between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, in the race that gave Verstappen his first Formula 1 victory.