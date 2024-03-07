Good Horner, Bad Horner episode 15 now: the person who raised the alarm about Christian Horner is now being removed himself.

It is perhaps the spiciest off season of all time. Between Abu Dhabi 2023 and Bahrain 2024, a huge number of small and large things have come to light. Think of the refusal of Andretti's current teams, Lewis Hamilton who, to everyone's surprise, makes the switch to Ferrari in 2025 and of course the Horner soap opera. It's almost more exciting than the season itself.

Horner soap

The Horner soap is what still keeps people busy. Christian himself still denies everything, but yes, that says nothing about how guilty he is of misconduct. Red Bull's own investigation also acquitted Horner, although a folder with evidence sent afterwards caused a stir again. In short: now that the F1 circus has landed in Saudi Arabia, the Horner case is still far from closed. Meanwhile, the British team boss has yet to give any indication of a possible departure, however controversial his position may be given the current circumstances.

Inactive

By the way, Red Bull will send someone 'out of the way'. Namely the employee who rang the alarm and therefore had the conversations with Christian. Red Bull has, nicely put, suspended this employee. However, she does continue to be paid, so it is not a real dismissal.

It doesn't seem to become clear what the truth is. On the one hand, you would say that the investigation has been completed and the matter is over, but the complaints against Horner have too much substance to be based on anything at all. In the poetic words of Jos Verstappen: Red Bull is about to explode. (through Sky Sports)

