Red Bull immediately placed itself as a technical reference point in the new era inaugurated by the 2022 season. After a positive but unimpressed start to the championship, the RB18 evolved and dominated the second half of the season, with a final tally of seventeen wins . As is natural, the competition is now looking to the Milton Keynes car for inspiration for 2023.

Paul Monaghan, chief engineer of the world champion team, was interviewed by the editorial staff of Racingnews365. When asked about the genesis of the RB18, Monaghan placed the emphasis on managing ground clearance: “Basically, The aerodynamic demands of the 2022 car are quite different from those of the 2021 in terms of how it has to work relative to the ground. At the end of 2022 everyone had a decent rake angle, with obviously quite significant rear heights. This has obviously changed with the 2022 cars.” With the previous cars, the teams aimed to tilt the car body forward, in order to widen the outlet section of the diffuser and accelerate the flow into the underbody, generating downforce. With the return of the Venturi tunnels in 2022, the winning strategy has instead been to ride closer to the ground, so as to make the most of the reduction in the section of the Venturi channel to accelerate the air in the underbody: “The way you generate downforce is very different in a 2022 single-seater, effectively being a ground-effect car. The most important thing is how you work in relation to the terrain and how you extract downforce from all of that. […] If you want to ride with less height at the rear, the vertical travel at the rear will probably be less and if at the end of the forehand you express a similar load [al passato]clearly the stiffness will be higher. Those are the fundamental differences.”

The challenge for the engineers was therefore to get the cars to work as close to the ground as possible, controlling ground clearance via optimized suspension mechanics and managing aerodynamic instability problems. Adrian Newey has already explained how for the RB18 the team had to find a compromise in ground clearance between generating downforce, preventing porpoising and avoiding resorting to overly stiff suspension. Mike Elliott instead, Mercedes technical director, had declared chand the mistake made by the team in designing the W13 was linked precisely to the different management of the heights from the ground in the transition from the 2021 to 2022 regulation. Monaghan’s latest statements underline once again how much the success of the RB18 did not depend so much on the external shapes of the bodywork, however of absolute importance, but above all on the control of the road surface and distance from the ground.