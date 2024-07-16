Red Bull’s itinerant adventure, which has transformed streaming into a travel experience among the most intriguing locations in Italy, is about to live its final chapter. On July 20, from 8:00 p.m. onwards, the famous streamer Dario “Moonryde” Ferracci supported by his friend and colleague Filippo “P1bo” Torricelli will lead fans to discover the mysterious undergrounds of Naples, with a live broadcast on TwitchThe tunnels and air raid shelters that wind under the Neapolitan city will become the stage and playing field of Moonryde, who as usual will have the task of overcoming orientation and survival tests, supported by the active participation of his community in choosing the challenges.

Moonryde will eventually have to reach its now iconic vehicle and will have state-of-the-art equipment at its disposal to ensure a smooth and engaging transmission. thanks to technical partner Acer Predator. The powerful devices, equipped with 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series graphics cards, will ensure that the streamer can broadcast without interruptions even in the most extreme conditions.

This year’s edition of the Red Bull Street Streamer saw Moonryde stop first on the icy peaks of Madonna di Campiglio, the famous ski resort that hosted the Red Bull Hammers With Homies event during the last weekend of March, and then in the scorching Sardinian desert of the Dune di Piscinas.





The final stop on Moonryde’s journey will be the lesser-known Naples, the one made up of an intricate labyrinth of tunnels, cisterns and cavities that extend for over 80 kilometres under the Neapolitan city.. A vast system of tunnels of ancient origins, dating back to the Greco-Roman period, which was used for the extraction of tuff, the construction of aqueducts and the storage of rainwater. During the Second World War, the same underground network served as an air raid shelter for the Neapolitan population, preserving the memories of an indelible historical period.

To follow the epilogue of this extraordinary adventure on July 20th you just need to connect to stream from 8pm on Twitch channel

of theRed Bull player.