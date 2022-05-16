The innovative signed format Red Bull And Melagoodo Crew has completed its mission: to find and “give wings” to the streamer of the future. During an all-female final that was held on Thursday 12 May, the audience and the conductor GabboDSQ, along with special guests Dread and Delux from the Melagoodo Crew, have elected the winning streamer of Stream If You Can. Below you can view the press release.

It was the coveted support of Red Bull and Melagoodo Crew Valeria “Wenkis” Barbaresi, Roman streamer class of ’96, who managed to build a loyal community over the months of the competition. She was in fact the most voted by the public, who rewarded her spontaneity and lightness.

The three finalists involved everyone with a fun and sparkling show, challenging each other with 20 minutes of stream each, each playing on well-known and appreciated titles such as VALORANT, MotoGP 22 and Elden Ring, but the performance of Wenkis – who chose to put himself to the test on VALORANT – got the better of the other participants. In fact, GabboDSQ also favorably evaluated the streamer’s set of tests and results, officially crowning her as the winner of Stream If You Can.

“I did not expect this victory“Commented Valeria” Wenkis “Barbaresi,”I have to thank my community who supported me with immense affection throughout the competition. I didn’t participate with the aim of winning, I just wanted to share my passion with as many people as possible and obviously this impressed the spectators!”Concludes Wenkis.