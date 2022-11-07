We had already anticipated it in recent days, but now even more concrete confirmations seem to arrive: next weekend, in Brazil, the relations between the team Red Bull and British television Sky Sports – even in its Italian and German ‘declinations’ – they should go back to being normal. Over the weekend of the Mexican GP, ​​the choice of the Milton Keynes team not to initially make Max Verstappen and then all the members of the team available for interviews with the group’s journalists Sky, regardless of nationality. An extreme choice, adopted in retaliation after Sky UK columnist Ted Kravitz had defined “stolen” the world championship won by Verstappen in 2021 against Lewis Hamilton following the FIA ​​verdict on Red Bull’s overrun of the budget cap.

Gods would be taking place in the last few hours diplomatic talks, which also involved reference figures within the F1 management, aimed at ‘smoothing out’ the spirits between the two parties. As reported by the Daily Mailin fact, the head of Sky Sports, Billy McGinty, will visit Red Bull’s Milton Keynes headquarters today in an effort to reduce tensions between the two companies. Christian Horner already after the trip to Mexico City had confirmed that the team would regularly resume giving interviews with the British giant from the Interlagos weekend. However, it is not yet clear whether the ‘bulls’ will decide to maintain some restrictions, denying some of their members to Sky channels. It seems likely that McGinty’s visit to Red Bull is aimed precisely at avoiding such limitations.