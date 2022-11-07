Budget cap, act two. The series of controversies after Red Bull exceeded the spending limits of 2021 could be just the appetizer of a very long dinner. Throwing the stone into the pond are two who – if they can – do not spare themselves in the art of tares: Helmut Marko and Chris Horner. Look who’s talking, one might say.

The consultant and the team principal of Red Bull, the very team that broke the budget cap of 2021 and which for this reason was punished with a fine and a reduction in hours in the wind tunnel and on the simulator for 12 months, they believe that over half of the 2022 Formula 1 paddock may not be in compliance with the financial constraints imposed for this ‘year since the FIA: “I think currently six teams are above the budget cap“, Commented the Austrian CEO Auto Motor und Sport. “L’inflation it is something that was not calculable up to this point, especially with regard to energy costs“.

“The danger for 2022 is that there may be six teams not respecting the ceiling. Energy prices have been exponential. There is a possibility that the cap is being breached by several teams, many of which have declared this at F1 Commission meetings (through their representative, editor’s note). I don’t think we will breach the ceiling in 2022, but these penalties set a precedent for the future. If you get a 10% cut in the hours in the tunnel and on the simulator for a violation of 0.37% (percentage valid if the tax credit had been applied correctly, the one found by the FIA ​​is 1.6%, nda)what will be the penalty for exceeding 5%?Horner wondered. In the summer, the FIA ​​had already met the teams, increasing the budget by 3.1% (and therefore bringing it to about 144 million dollars) and the Federation is unlikely to turn a blind eye, also considering this opening to the teams. Difficult months ahead for accountants.