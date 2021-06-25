Red Bull is a steamroller: it does not fear the budget cap and insists on developing the RB16B, the single-seater that has won the last two GPs, collecting four wins out of seven races.

Milton Keynes’s team manages to produce much of the downforce from the car body, allowing for significantly more exhaust airfoils than the competition. It should come as no surprise, therefore, that Adrian Newey’s aerodynamics push the evolution of the RB16B on the diffuser and bottom.

Red Bull Racing RB16B, detail of the diffuser notched on the inside seen at Paul Ricard Photo by: Giorgio Piola

On the Austrian track owned by Dietrich Mateschitz, Red Bull introduced an interesting novelty: the shark teeth that had appeared in the outermost portion of the Gurney flaps during the Azerbaijan GP and which had been kept in France, supplemented by a small knurled profile in the internal part of the diffuser, in Styria they have been extended to the entire horizontal surface of the two nolders, a sign that the research trend is giving its results.

It is curious to note that the first to introduce shark teeth in recent times was Mercedes to improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the silver arrows, but now the concept has been inherited by Red Bull who manages to make it work in the best way on the RB16B, so much so that the team heads both world rankings, drivers and manufacturers.

This is not the only news that the Milton Keynes team has brought in the first of the two races in Austria, one of the tracks with the highest average speed: it is the third in the world championship after Monza and Spa.

Max Verstappen and Checo Perez have different brake baskets, below: the Dutch driver adopts a solution with open vents with rapid prototyping material, on the left, while the Mexican continues to use the more closed version. The goal is to try to make the tires work at their best in the right operating window, avoiding overheating due to the temperature generated by the braking system.