A tailor-made team for a single rider

Max Verstappen arrived in F1 in 2015 still a minor with the label of ‘child prodigy‘. The driver born in 1997, after having dominated in karting in 2014, distinguished himself in F3, coming close to the title on his debut against the much more experienced Esteban Ocon who could also count on a car prepared by the Italian Prema. Verstappen’s deeds, especially in the wet, bewitched Helmut Marko who, in order not to risk losing this rough diamond, beat the competition from Ferrari and Mercedes by offering Max a seat in F1 immediately thanks to Toro Rosso. In 2016, then, after a few races, promotion to Red Bull came with victory on his debut in Barcelona. From then on, Verstappen had Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Alexander Albon and Sergio Perez as teammates. All of them had to deal with a reality, Red Bull, which placed itself completely at the service of the Dutch driver who rewarded this devotion with the conquest of the last world titles.

Albon and a Red Bull that “if you blow it turns”

This aspect of a team and a car sewn around Verstappen has recently been underlined Alexander Albonwho shared the garage with the Dutchman in the second half of 2019 and in 2020. In fact, in 2019 Red Bull in full ‘Marko’ style promoted Albon from Toro Rosso to the main team during the summer break with the consequent ‘relegation’ of Pierre Gasly. “It’s not to throw shade at anyone from Red Bull Racing or Max or anything, honestly, but the car is set up in a unique way, built around the main driver, which is Max. And I totally understand why. I mean, on balance, he might be the greatest driver of all time. But he has a very particular driving style, and he likes the car to be set up in a certain way which is difficult for many drivers to digest. Of course you can change your set-up, but Red Bull in general suits Max’s style.”Albon declared in a long account of his career on the magazine The Players Tribune. “I’ve always liked cars that are set up to have a lot of front end, I was teammates with Leclerc and Russell and I had more front end than them, but when I arrived at Red Bull in practice there was so much front end that if I blew on the steering wheel The car was running since it was sensitive”he added.

The RB19 could help Sergio Perez

In 2022, especially in the first part of the season, Sergio Perez managed to effectively interpret the RB18 to the point of being faster than Verstappen in Qualifying on some occasions. However, the evolution of the car went in favor of Verstappen who from the second third of the championship onwards literally changed gears compared to an unrecognizable Checo. Helmut Marko believes that in 2023 the RB19 could be closer to Perez’s driving style: “Max prefers a car with an unbelievably precise front end, the rear can even move, Sergio instead prefers a smoother and more balanced car. I believe that the RB19 could be a car more suited to its characteristics than what happened at the end of 2022 “.