Red Bull seems to be done with Helmut Marko. Is that based on something and rightly so?

At Red Bull they can appreciate an outspoken person with a strong opinion. Rather someone who gets discredited (and performs) than a wallflower in all areas. In that respect, it makes sense that colorful figures such as David Coulthard, Mark Webber, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen belong there.

Of course, too Helmut Marko thereby. The Austrian racing legend (he won the 24 hours of Le Mans with Gijs van Lennep) is an advisor within the team. The good thing is that he doesn’t turn his heart into a murder pit. He always has his heart on the pliers. That is ideal for us, because it provides enough material!

Red Bull not happy with Helmut Marko

However, it turns out that Red Bull is not at all pleased with the Austrian. Marco was the partner-in-crime from Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz. In fact, from the moment Red Bull started sponsoring the first driver, Mateschitz hired Helmut Marko.

Oliver Mintzlaff is the successor to Dietrich Mateschitz and it seems he doesn’t get along very well with Der Helmut. In the podcasts of the The Telegraph it goes one step further. In it, Christian Albers says that Marko will become like a time bomb at Red Bull.

This way Marko would already be a bit protected against himself. Certain journalists are now no longer allowed to come near him. Now that in itself is understandable.

Because yes, it was great for us that he made all kinds of statements like an Austrian Johan Derksen, but it was not always favorable for Red Bull. In any case, a statement regularly had to be nuanced or invalidated.

No substantial evidence (quite the contrary!)

Incidentally, Christijan Albers – once fifth in a Minardi during the American GP in 2005 – has no real substantial evidence for anything. It is mainly a ‘feeling’. According to him, Christian Horner wants to take over Marko’s position. But again, it’s pure speculation.

Now we can immediately laugh about it, but we can also look at it from a different angle. The big boss who held Marko’s hand over his head is no longer there. The new Red Bull leadership is apparently not very happy with him. AlphaTauri has also been put on the (silent) sale. In short, that is quite a lot of developments in a very short time.

And of course we wonder what you think about it. It saves 2 to 4 Helmut Marko articles per week in which he ridicules his competitors in not too subtle terms. So what do you think: is it time for Marko to wiggle or should we just be happy that not everything in F1 is politically correct yet? Let us know in the comments!

