Red Bull Secret Study Room sails the Strait of Messina with two guest stars

On 21 and 22 March, students from Sicilian and Calabrian universities discovered a new approach to studying with the Red Bull Secret Study Room event, hosted for the occasion on board the ship “Elio”, flagship of the Caronte & Tourist fleet in navigation.An experience organized in a vibrant and inspiring context such as the Strait of Messina and focused on the importance of mental stimulation to transform the traditional conception of studying.

During the navigation, the students had the opportunity to experience university life in a dedicated environment, the Red Bull Secret Study Room, a “secret” study room set up on the top floor of the “Elio” ship, where there was no shortage of fun and innovation. The students had the opportunity to immerse themselves in stimulating contexts, with activities linked to the awareness of “switching on the mind”, thanks to the presence of exceptional guests who took turns during the two days in a varied program .

“We were thrilled to have such a strong energy boost on board, fueled by students from all over the world. We all know – said Pietro Franza, CEO of the Caronte & Tourist Group – how having lateral thinking and problem solving skills have become decisive soft skills in the most diverse contexts and fields. Deciding to be creative means applying the right mental approach and turning on the mind, as the organizers of this innovative and interesting event happily explained.”

During the first day, the content creator Maviva and the applied neuroscience expert Fabrizio Privitera intervened and, at the end, the Meet & Greet with the Red Bull skateboard champion athlete Alessandro Mazzara.

On Friday 22 March, there were alternating talks by content creators Giulia Mazza and Elisa Altamura, the workshop “How to make a good drink” by the well-known barman Daniele Gentili, and the talk with the Co founder of One Day MUSIC FESTIVAL, Marco Palazzolo.

The event concluded with a Meet & Greet with the talented Red Bull Posse artist, Jelecrois, followed by the Final Party curated by One Day Music Festival, animated by the rhythms of DJ Kenzo/PHUNKADELICA.

The Red Bull Secret Study Room was a unique opportunity for students to meet and socialize, exploring new perspectives of learning in a breathtaking setting.