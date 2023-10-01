Real Sociedad is one of the fittest teams in Spain, with a well-defined block and style that has already caused havoc in the Champions League. The San Sebastian team got an important draw against Inter Milan, and although Salzburg leads the group, Real is close behind. Below we leave you all the necessary information about the match:
Day, time and stadium of Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Sociedad
Date: Tuesday, October 3
Place: Salzburg, Austria
Stadium: Red Bull Arena
Hour: 18:45 (Spain), 13:45 (Argentina), 10:45 (Mexico).
How can you watch Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Sociedad on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can you watch Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Sociedad on television in Argentina?
DirecTV
How can you watch Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Sociedad on television in Mexico?
Sky, Blue to Go
How can you watch Red Bull Salzburg vs Real Sociedad on television in the United States?
ESPN
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
SC Austria Lustenau
|
Victory 0-4
|
Austria Bundesliga
|
A. Salzburg
|
Victory 0-4
|
OFB Cup
|
BW Linz
|
Defeat 0-1
|
Austria Bundesliga
|
Benfica
|
Victory 0-2
|
Champions League
|
Sturm
|
2-2 draw
|
Austria Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Athletic Club
|
3-0 victory
|
The league
|
Valencia
|
0-1 victory
|
The league
|
Getafe
|
Victory 4-3
|
The league
|
Inter de Milan
|
1-1 draw
|
Champions League
|
real Madrid
|
Defeat 2-1
|
The league
Red Bull Salzburg has found itself in a very difficult Champions League group, but against all odds it is the sole leader after the first day. The Austrians surprised Benfica by winning 0-2 in Portugal, and apart from the good feelings in the Champions League, they remain unstoppable in the Austrian Bundesliga. In 11 games this season, they have only drawn one and lost one, the rest are victories.
On Real Sociedad’s part, Takefusa Kubo has taken the reins of the team’s attack and they are in great form. Apart from the draw against Inter last day, a tie that the Italians managed to rescue in the last minutes of the game, they are fifth right now in a League that has started very competitively.
Red Bull Salzburg: Schlager; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Terzic; Bidstrup, Gourna-Douath, Amankwah, Gloukh; Konaté, Simic.
Real society: Remiro; Traore, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Tierney; Kubo, Zubimendi, Merino, Barrenetxea; Brais Méndez, Sadiq.
Red Bull Salzburg 1-3 Real Sociedad. The Spaniards travel to Austria with the clear intentions of becoming leaders of Group D and thus arriving with good options to advance to the next round of the competition. A lightning attack led by Kubo will be too much for the home defense.
