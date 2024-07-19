Perez at risk

The races in Budapest and Spa-Francorchamps will decide the Sergio Perez’s future in Red Bull, far from safe despite the two-year renewal signed at the start of the season. The Mexican in fact has a performance-related option, which obliges him to keep the gap from Max Verstappen to 100 points in order not to trigger the termination clause. Perez is now 137 points behind his teammate and will have to urgently give signs of awakening, to dissuade Red Bull from the idea of ​​withdrawing from the agreement.

Marko encourages Perez

“It is clear that what he is doing is not enough. The next two games will be crucial, we’ll see if he can find his form”Helmut Marko emphasized to the Austrians of Little Newspaper, observing: “A contract is useless if the performance is not up to par. Every F1 contract has performance clauses“. The Red Bull consultant then underlined an aspect linked to the leadership in the constructors’ world championship: “The bonuses paid to employees are based on their position in the constructors’ championship and this could lead to internal unrest in the workforce.”

And Sainz?

In the event of a late-year replacement for Sergio Perez, Marko does not seem to be warming up to the‘Carlos Sainz hypothesis and answers a specific question: “I assume we will go with our current drivers. We have three youngsters ready for F1.at the top of the list is Liam Lawson, followed by Ayumu Iwasa and Isack Hadjar”.