The Perez ‘tax’ weighs on the budget

“This incident could cost us an upgrade”. Helmut Marko had not hidden his disappointment after the pileup at the start of the Monaco GP that essentially destroyed Sergio Perez’s RB20. The Mexican driver, eliminated in Q1, started from the back and did not leave enough space for Kevin Magnussen on the climb towards Massenet. The resulting accident was of incredible proportions and in total Perez has caused damage this season estimated at 3.5 million dollars.

A heavy figure that impacts Red Bull’s budget cap. As rightly pointed out by our Carlo Platella, the RB20 in Monza did not bring a new rear wing dedicated to this unique circuit, adopting again the one from Jeddah and Spa modified in the mobile flap. A decision that demonstrates how Red Bull’s resource light is on and it has reached quite the limit for a season in which numerous chassis and two versions of bodywork packaging were produced in Milton Keynes to be adopted based on the characteristics of the circuits (high or low load).

Even the Telegraph he highlighted the fact that Red Bull did not bring a low-downforce rear wing. The savings obtained by sacrificing the wing will be used on other future upgrades.the famous corrections that the technicians from Milton Keynes are studying to remedy the errors made during the development phase. Furthermore, on Tuesday a meeting was held via Zoom between Horner, the technicians and Verstappen in an attempt to speed up the process of analysis and search for solutions to try to stem the attack from McLaren.