Dietrich Mateschitz was a marketing genius whose story lives up to the empire he created, centered around the silhouette of a red buffalo that has the qualities to revitalize anyone who drinks from one of his cans. The most visible face of Red Bull and his co-owner (he owns 49% of the company) died this Saturday at the age of 78, unable to overcome a cancer that he had suffered for a long time. In this way, the energy giant loses its main drive. The news was announced byto Formula 1 team of the company that this weekend competes in the United States Grand Prix, two weeks after Max Verstappen celebrated the sixth world crown for the team. Unlike what happens in other societies, in which decisions are made much more collectively, the influence of Mateschitz in the aggressive policy of expansion of the brand image was always enormous, a circumstance that leads one to think that it also it will be the emptiness that it leaves.

The Austrian, who was born in Styria in May 1944, during World War II, was the son of a couple of primary school teachers. He graduated in marketing in 1972 from the University of Business and Economics, before moving on to Unilever and Blendax, a cosmetics subsidiary of Procter & Gamble. On a trip to Bangkok in 1984, jet lag hit him hard. To combat it, Mateschitz was recommended Krating Daeng, a concoction from a local pharmacist called Chaleo Yoovidhya, with revitalizing effects and a very special flavor, unlike anything he had tried before. The impact it had on him was such that it led him to associate with Yoovidhya. In 1987 the two founded Red Bull. [búfalo rojo, que es la traducción al inglés de Krating Daeng] and launched an ambitious expansion based on two pillars: the flavor and properties of Yoovidhya’s product, with slight tweaks to adapt it to Western palates, and the foundations of Mateschitz’s marketing philosophy. From the landing in Europe through Austria, and then its spread to the rest of the world, Red Bull has become one of the most symbolic symbols of modern globalization, and an example that is studied in most universities in communication.

From this idea of ​​creating its own story instead of investing in the most traditional advertising formulas, and promoting the wildest actions always linked to the extreme, the brand’s footprint has grown exponentially in the spectrum of sport through over the last three decades. One of its main arms of strength is its Formula 1 division, a bicephaly formed by Red Bull and Alpha Tauri, in which the second is conceived, on paper, as a pilot nursery for the first. The purchase of Jaguar in 2004 was the starting point on which three pillars worked: former driver Christian Horner as executive director of the new Red Bull, Adrian Newey as head of the technical area and Helmutt Marko, also a former racer, as the main sports advisor of Mateschitz. Together they promoted the Red Bull Junior Team and acquired a second formation, Minardi (2005) so that the kids could gain experience. On the foundations of Jaguar and with many millions, one of the main powers of modern F1 was built, this impression validated by the impressive service record of Sebastian Vettel, four-time world champion between 2010 and 2013, and by Verstappen himself, proclaimed two-time champion in the previous Grand Prix (Japan), just 15 days ago.

“Mateschitz was a very inspiring person. Him, his vision and his passion is the reason why we are here and why we have two structures, ”said Horner, this Saturday, from Texas. “It is important to recognize all that he has contributed, and not only to the world of sport, but much beyond it,” the leader stressed.

