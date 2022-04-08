Swirl of replacements in sight in the house Red Bull, which will materialize once the Australian GP weekend is over. In this case, however, obviously the reference is not to the drivers but to the technical roles of the Milton Keynes team. According to what was reported by the always well-informed journalist of the De Telegraaf Erik van Haren, obviously very attentive to all the events concerning the team of Max Verstappen, the current Head of Race Engineering of the team, Guillaume Rocquelin, he will leave the team after the Melbourne match. The French engineer, born in 1974, had started his adventure in Red Bull in 2008, after having started his adventure in the world of motorsport in IndyCar. He was first a track engineer for David Coulthard and then, from 2009 to 2014, for Sebastian Vettel. With the German he took home four drivers’ world titles. Since 2015 he has occupied his current role.

According to information from the Netherlands to inherit part of his duties will be another track engineer of a world champion: Gianpiero Lambiase. The Italian will receive a promotion but will still maintain the function of Max Verstappen’s track engineer. Their collaboration has lasted since Verstappen’s arrival in Red Bull, in the 2016 Spanish GP. Previously he had occupied the same role with the Russian Daniil Kvyat. The relationship between Lambiase and the reigning champion is very solid and has proven to work particularly well. For this reason the leaders of the Austrian team did not want to completely alter the duties of the Italian engineer.