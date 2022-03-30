The world of MotoGP he landed on the Austrian circuit of the Red Bull Ring in 2016 and over the years has suffered numerous criticisms regarding his safety, especially in relation to the first part of the circuit. What happened in 2020, with the accident in Turn 2 between Johann Zarco and Franco Morbidelli, and the respective bikes flown towards Turn 3 – miraculously avoiding Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi for a few centimeters -, once again raised the question relating to safety on the track.

The Spielberg thus took charge of the requests of FIM and Dorna and in November 2021 started the renovation works, to create a different layout for the MotoGP bikes, compared to that of Formula 1. For the two wheels it was thus inserted a chicane on the north-west side, designed by the famous architect Hermann Tilke, the area of ​​the ascent of Curva 2 was thus converted into a chicane, as the designer explained: “Speed ​​reduction was necessary in MotoGP on this stretch of track. This was achieved thanks to the compact left-right combination that avoids impact on the rest of the track. The planning was a real challenge due to the topography of the terrain, above all “. Before defining the final concept of the layout, 15 drafts were produced, which converged in the chicane. The design of the runway was based on specific speed calculations in which the dimensions of the runoff areas and other safety structures were considered. There will therefore be two 90 degree bends, which will test the MotoGP riders and offer new overtaking possibilities. The World Championship will return to the Red Bull Ring on 21 August.