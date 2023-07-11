For some months now it seemed clear that Nyck DeVries had the weeks at the wheel of the Alpha Tauri numbered and therefore did not surprise theofficial of his footing in favor of an old acquaintance of the Red Bull house, that Daniel Ricciardo biting the brakes as the third driver.

The Anglo-Austrian team fell in love with De Vries quickly – love at first sight was the sparkling 9th place at the debut at Monza 2022 with Williams – how quick the divorce was. Ten races, goodbye and thank you: the defeat on all fronts in the internal confrontation with Yuki Tsunoda is intolerable for the Marko-Horner couple. 0-2 in points, 2-8 in race placings and 3-7 in qualifying performance. No proof of appeal, as in the Red Bull style.

A sort of full circle, as noted by journalist Phillip Horton: “Daniel Ricciardo replaces Nyck De Vries, who replaced Pierre Gasly, who took over from Alex Albon, who took over Brandon Hartley, who took over the wheel from Carlos Sainz, who in turn replaced Daniil Kvyat, who replaced Daniel Ricciardo“. A cycle of life by Red Bull/Toro Rosso/Alpha Tauri that has found its perfect closure. But as is often said, the end is nothing more than a new beginning.

Daniel Ricciardo finds a seat in Formula 1 again after the more than disappointing experience in McLaren – despite the success at Monza 2021 -, which prompted him to leave the grid. The Australian left Red Bull at the end of 2018, aware that the team was becoming increasingly Verstappen-centric and bet first on Renault and then on McLaren. They weren’t lucky choices, so much so that the always smiling Ricciardo declared that he felt like a victim of a burnouts and that he has lost the pleasure of being a Formula 1 driver, saying he feels the need for a break. Now for the decidedly complex Alpha Tauri challenge: the team only scored 2 points in 10 races and is currently in last place in the constructors’ standings.

But the ‘Ricciardo move’ becomes fundamental for the future of Red Bull’s driver lineup. If the Australian does well as he seems to have done in today’s Pirelli tests with the RB19 (Lawrence Barretto spoke of impressive lap times which would have guaranteed him the front row at last weekend’s British GP), would raise his prices in a big way. Helmut Marko has admitted that he regrets the performances with Alexander Albon’s Williams, and has not hidden that the reason why Sergio Perez is still in Red Bull is – essentially – the lack of alternatives.

In short, a fast Ricciardo could be a concrete replacement for Perez as early as 2024, despite the facade claims. And it will be interesting to observe the reaction of the Mexican to the indirect pressure of the Australian.

In reverse, if Ricciardo were to struggle in comparison with Yuki Tsunoda, the prices of the young Japanese driver would rise. The 23-year-old Japanese is a question mark. Is he actually showing solid progress this year (in the previous two years he came out poorly in comparison with Pierre Gasly) or has his performance stood out due to De Vries’ weakness?

Ricciardo’s move could also clip Tsunoda’s wings, well aware that he has two other ghosts hovering at the entrance to his garage: Liam Lawson and Alex Palou.