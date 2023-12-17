by STEFANO OLLANU

Red Bull, a revolution upon us?

In sport there is often a saying: 'You don't change the team that wins', but – obviously – inaction is never a guarantee of prolonged success. But what could Red Bull Honda possibly change about its structure, from the height of 21 victories out of 22 races on the calendar and two world championships won very early?

Sergio Perez's performance certainly came under the magnifying glass of the team leaders, who however decided to confirm it by taking the path of stability, given that he nevertheless reached second place in the drivers' championship. For the rest, Max Verstappen, Christian Horner and Adrian Newey are pillars of the team, while consultant Helmut Marko has underlined several times that he also has a valid contract for next year. But something could change…

Marko leaves the team?

Helmut Marko, who turned 80 last April, may be taking a step back. And we are not talking about press indiscretions, but the Austrian councilor himself implied it in an interview with his compatriots Oe24in response to a rather precise question: “Do you already know whether you will continue to carry out your role as a consultant?“. “We'll talk about it next week“, was Marko's reply.

Interviewer Karl Wendl reported some indiscretions from the paddock as follows: “What is the truth behind the rumor of a possible promotion of Christian Horner from Red Bull team principal to general boss of Red Bull and Alpha Tauri?“, Marko replied – without denying this possibility (and it is already news): “There are several possibilities. Decisions have not yet been made, even regarding my futuredespite having a contract until the end of 2024.”

Marko then continued: “Does Verstappen want me on board? We are talking about a complex issue, of course I also have obligations towards Red Bull and Max. However, the overall package must be adequate. Nothing has been decided“.

In the interview the Austrian finally underlined the stress accumulated in the many trips required in F1 and that he is spending the winter taking care of his hotels in Graz.