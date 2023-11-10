Red Bull wants to continue with Sergio Pérez in 2024. Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner said this. “I am absolutely confident and am very clear that Checo (Pérez) will be our driver next year,” the Briton removed doubts about the position of the Mexican, who has been completely eclipsed by Max Verstappen this year.
Latest update:
21:13
