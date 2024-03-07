Fears not only at Ferrari

We are only at the second race weekend of the season, but they are already emerging reliability problems for the top teams. If Ferrari is still struggling with the understanding brake problems after the difficulties faced in this respect by Leclerc and Sainz in Bahrain, to cause concern at home Red Bull appears to be the exchangean element already 'under observation' in 2023.

Second unit in two GPs

In fact, it is on Sergio Perez's RB20 the first gearbox of this 2024 has already been replacedas confirmed by the official document released by the FIA ​​after the end of FP1, which the Mexican finished in third position.

For Checo – unless further substitutions are made – the second component out of a maximum of five which can be alternated during the season. No retreat on the grid therefore for the #11 of Red Bull, but a alarm bell which certifies that even the world champion team is not free from concerns about the new single-seater at this start of the World Championship.