Championships already decided

The Formula 1 seasons are getting longer year after year, but paradoxically the longest World Championship ever – with 23 GPs spread all over the world – seems to have already issued many of its verdicts after just five races. Of course, these are not arithmetic judgments, but after five victories in five races, topped off with four doubles and a success in the Sprint race as well, it is hard to believe that Red Bull won’t win its second consecutive Constructors’ title this year, the sixth in its history. A similar argument can be made for the conquest of Drivers’ title, now reduced to a derby between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

The ‘risk’ of an en-plein

However, the ‘risk’ is that in 2023 the prophecy made at the end of the first Grand Prix by George Russell and Toto Wolff will come true, who after the opening race of the season, in Bahrain, had prophesied a Red Bull capable of taking victory in all the GPs. Monaco and Singapore, at least according to the sensations of the paddock, could be the toughest obstacles for the RB19 to overcome. In the meantime, however, the balance of results reported by the Austrian team is impressive.

Like the big McLaren

Indeed, in the last 16 races, from the 2022 French GP – the one in which Charles Leclerc ended up in the wall alone while leading the race, chased by Verstappen – to last Sunday’s race in Miami, Red Bull took 15 out of 16 wins. The only empty passage was that of the San Paolo GP last year, which ended with a one-two for Mercedes. Verstappen and Perez, albeit in two consecutive seasons, have therefore reached the numbers recorded by Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in 1988 at the wheel of the legendary MP4/4. That remains the most successful car, as a percentage given in a single season, in the history of F1.

Chasing the Mercedes domain

A record, the one dating back to 35 years ago, that Red Bull would like to try to overcome. In the viewfinder there is also the absolute record of victories in one year, won by Mercedes in 2016 with 19 wins out of 21 GPs. Already last year Red Bull stopped at 17 out of 22 races. At the turn of two seasons, however, the string of successes – always signed by Mercedes – between 2015 and 2016 remains memorable. Between the 2015 Suzuka GP and the 2016 Singapore GP, in fact, the Brackley team won 20 races out of 21 disputed . Another record that this Red Bull could put in its sights.