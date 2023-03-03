Red Bull aims to defend both world titles conquered in 2022. To achieve this, great resources have been invested on the starting base for the 2023 World Cup, the RB19, largely developed before the penalty for the budget cap infringement 2021. The limitations on the use of the wind tunnel and CFD simulations will in fact hinder the development of Milton Keynes compared to its direct rivals during the course of the year. The most evident changes on the new Red Bull are concentrated in the bottom area, but an equally important optimization and lightening work has been done underneath the skin.

“Several teams, including top teams like Red Bull, were still overweight towards the end of last year” Formula 1 technical director Pat Symonds said during testing. “Therefore, a great job has been done to take off the excess weight in order to be able to go back to using some ballast”. Going into the merits of how teams lighten their cars, Symonds focused his attention on one of the novelties of the RB19: “There are very stringent safety tests for the frame. In the case of Red Bull for examplethe intake duct has been narrowed a bit and this has allowed us to design a smaller roll hoopwhich means they have saved some weight, in this case at the top of the car.”

“However, a large part of the lightening work takes place in invisible areas, such as suspensions and packaging”continued the technical director. “It is an expensive and complex process, but it is inherent in the performance. If you manage to save one kilogram, you will gain three hundredths of a second per lap”. In fact, last year Max Verstappen himself explained how being overweight and the weight distribution excessively biased towards the front were among the causes of the understeer of the RB18.

Fixed rear suspension

Pat Symonds then went on to comment on the typical development work in Formula 1: “When you want to improve the performance of your car, a large part of the work is concentrated on corner exit, to try and discharge the power to the ground as soon as possible on the straight. Also on Red Bull I noticed a small change to the rear suspension to find traction”. The RB19 continues to feature a push-rod rear suspension scheme, as it did last season. However, the arrangement of the arms has been refined to find a better compromise between aerodynamic management and use of the tyres.

Finally, the Formula 1 technical director focused on the teams’ tendency to sculpt the sides to channel air towards the gearbox and diffuser area, a practice in which Red Bull is one of the reference points: “Now that we’ve eliminated the outwash aerodynamics from the car, the secret to finding performance is directing the high-energy airflow to the rear. The more you can control it, the greater the energy at the rear and the greater the contribution to the extraction of air from the diffuser”. concluded Symonds.