“Upgrade Truck”

“Red Bull will sooner or later stop bringing trucks with updates to every race, otherwise in 2022 they will be two seconds behind”. As Toto Wolff in the first third of the 2021 season he vented his frustration in front of an RB16-B that continues to evolve every weekend unlike the Mercedes W12. The Mercedes team principal was an ‘easy’ prophet in the sense that the Milton Keynes team was found guilty of a minor violation of the 2021 spending ceiling set at $145 million in the first season also governed by a financial regulation, a budget cap broken by Red Bull and Aston Martin (but by the latter only on a procedural level). The team led by Christian Horner was sanctioned by the FIA ​​with a seven million dollar fine and 10% less hours to be allocated to development in the wind tunnel and in CFD computer simulation.

Sprint start required

Max Verstappen in unsuspecting times regarding the FIA ​​sanction for the minor violation of the budget cap said that Red Bull will suffer from the punishment, but that the Anglo-Austrian team will have a good start in 2023. Judging by the three days of winter testing the RB19 is a mature project resulting from a ‘simple’ evolution of the dominating RB18 of 2022. As also underlined by Alberto Antonini, 2023 could be marked by a trend reversal compared to what Red Bull was used to. The latter, in fact, will not be able to develop with the rhythms to which it had accustomed opponents and enthusiasts. He will have to put hay on the farm immediatelywith Ferrari instead that could win the famous battle of developments thanks to more time available in the wind tunnel and a project, that of the SF-23 with more room for improvement than the RB19.

Developments with the scale

In fact, Red Bull will have to be careful in the updates that will be made to the RB19. Helmut Marko he stressed that there will be no room for experiment and error. Each piece that will be put to the test in the wind tunnel will necessarily have to work and guarantee performance for the single-seater that has to defend the titles conquered by its previous sister. “We have to be thrifty, both with the budget and with the time spent in the wind tunnel – said Helmut Marko according to what was reported by the newspaper motorsport-magazin.com – there is no room for experiment or risk”. Christian Horner, in fact, said he could not be sure that Red Bull has complied 100% with the expenditure ceiling also in 2022.

Updates not before Baku

The Red Bull RB19 will not change before Baku, the fourth race of the season, scheduled for the end of April after the unusually long break caused by the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix. Verstappen and Perez will have the same car at their disposal in Bahrain, Jeddah and Australia. There Ferrarihowever, as confirmed by Frederic Vasseur, he will have news on the SF-23 in Saudi Arabia and in Melbourne on the occasion of the second and third rounds of the championship.