Analysis of the single-seaters at the World Championship break: Newey’s car is dominating thanks to the attention to detail and an excellent connection between the suspension and the underbody which guarantee efficiency and performance without being affected by oscillations

Paolo Filisetti – Milan

To analyze the first part of 2023 of the Red Bulljust look at the numbers: 12 victories out of 12 GPs disputed and leading in both World Championships, with Max Verstappen 125 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez and the team 256 points ahead of second-placed Mercedes. An absolute domain, to be analyzed in depth to grasp its technical roots and thus understand the path undertaken in the design phase with the RB19 and continued with its development.

even the details in harmony — Observing the RB19 up close since the pre-season tests in Bahrain the feeling was absolute rationality of his concept. In practice, analyzing every area of ​​the single-seater, from the front wing to the rear, each element seems designed to best perform its function, with each detail in perfect harmony with the rest and a single common thread to unite everything. This sensation is given by the fact that during the planning stage no greater importance was given to certain areas or functional aspects than others: everything is subject to maximum efficiency and effectiveness of the aerodynamic conceptwithout sacrificing the mechanics, the beating heart of the car and the crucial point for reliability.

insensitive to porpoising — The development of this car started with small interventions, but in Baku it was clear that the area which would suffer aevolution deeper was that of the lower profile of the sides and the section of the air intakes. In fact, the first version with a was introduced in Azerbaijan reduced vertical section compared to the debut: it is a modification that not only has effects in terms of superior aerodynamics, but which above all determines a increase in the overall efficiency of the vehicle bottom, the real weapon of the RB19. In Monaco it was possible to see the conformation that inspired the rival teams, but without achieving the same results. A relevant fact of the RB19, in fact, is the grip connection between the work of the suspensionswith particular reference to the front one characterized by a high anti-sinking effect, e the efficiency of the vehicle fund characterized by discontinuous volumes: it is this synergy that makes the current Red Bull practically the only single-seater insensitive to porpoising.

decisive attention to detail — The latest development introduced in Hungary has, both strengthened the original prerogatives at the level of load generated by the fund, both increased the efficiency of the DRS: it is a further weapon of the single-seater, capable of gaining an average of about 20 km/h on the straight. In practice, every evolution has led to cascading benefits in all areas of the car where performance still had room for improvement. This is the philosophy of the designer Adrian Newey, which is to improve even in small steps Every detail which is believed to provide a higher performance, but without ever upsetting the initial project. It is an approach which, in fact, allows the advantage over rivals to be maintained unchanged, forced to evolve "at double speed" to recover the ground. The pursuit will continue in the second part of the season, where Red Bull has also planned to continue the development of the RB19 also in 2024.