Red Bull presented the RB17his first track car for private customers, at Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2024made on the instructions of Adrian Newey. This two-seater hypercar with a 4.5-litre naturally aspirated V10 mid-engine and over 1,200 hp, thanks to electrification, weighs less than 900 kg and offers Formula 1 performance on the track.

Adrian Newey’s Red Bull Hypercar

The Red Bull RB17, designed by engineering genius Adrian Neweywith carbon fiber monocoque, features aadvanced aerodynamics capable of generating up to 1,700 kg of downforcealmost double its weight (less than 900 kg).

Red Bull RB17 Hypercar, designed by Adrian Newey

This is achieved thanks to complex air management systems around the wheels and front and rear spoilers with active elements which regulate the downforce according to the different scenarios and tracks. To achieve maximum performance the hypercar is equipped with 18″ or 20″ carbon fiber wheels” optional and Michelin racing tires.

Hybrid engine with over 1,000 hp

The Red Bull RB17 is powered by an engine 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V10 which develops well 1,000 HP and is associated with a 200 HP electric motorfor a total of 1,200 HPThe six-speed sequential gearbox without reverse and the active differential limited slip with hydraulic lock contribute to performance.

F1 pushrod front suspension

The pushrod suspension adjustable with active control, hydraulic power steering and carbon brakes (brake-by-wire at the rear) further improve the ride.

Red Bull RB17 Hypercar Front 3/4 Red Bull RB17 side Red Bull RB17 rear 3/4 Red Bull RB17 front Red Bull RB17 rear Red Bull RB17 side Red Bull RB17 Hypercar

The engine runs with traditional petrol and the warranty covers 2 years or 4,000 km. The car can run a 24 hour race without maintenancewhich can be carried out at various centres or Red Bull headquarters, with major interventions every 8,000 km. Red Bull will organise Annual private events for customers and will invite them to Red Bull Racing events.

Price, how much does the Red Bull hypercar cost

The estimated price of the Red Bull RB17 is £5 million (approximately €5.5 million). While the official price is unknown, all 50 examples have already been sold, with production expected next year.

The Red Bull hypercar is built in 50 units, all of which have already been sold

The Red Bull RB17 is in fact a hypercar and is designed to be easily driven and often on the track, offering comfort with custom seat options, adjustable pedals and storage for suits and helmets.

Red Bull RB17 Hypercar Photo

