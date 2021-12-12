Whoever wins celebrates and whoever loses licks their wounds. This is the rule of sport and Formula 1, even in the frantic and madcap final of the Abu Dhabi race, is no exception. Thus, after announcing the appeal to try to overturn the decisions of the Race Commissioners, Mercedes entered total silence, both on traditional media and on social networks, without releasing any more comments on Yas Marina’s race. Vice versa in the house Red Bull, from the moment in which the rejection of the second complaint presented by the silver arrows arrived, the party started.

Thus, as at the end of a football derby, there was also time for the teased. In a post published on its social channels, the Milton Keynes team sent back to the sender, a month later, the message from Mercedes that after Hamilton’s sensational comeback at Interlagos invited them to publish a picture in the Louvre with Toto’s angry exultation. Wolff towards the race direction.

Hang this in the Louvre. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xk9Ah6L8pB – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) November 14, 2021

“Hang this in the Louvre”, today’s response from Red Bull, complete with a photo of Verstappen getting off his RB16B just after his lap of honor as world champion. In the background, the fireworks that celebrate the end of an unforgettable season in the sky of Abu Dhabi. A response in full Red Bull style at the end of an epic duel which – after 22 incredible races – has finally determined its winner.

Hang this in the Louvre. 😍 #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/QubwTChEap – Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) December 12, 2021