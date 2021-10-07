Mercedes recalled on Twitter to Red Bull that the special liveries do not always bring luck – in 2019 in Germany at Hockenheim the weekend was a failure for the Brackley team – but the coloring assumed by the two RB16-B of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Turkey this weekend will be simply gorgeous. Below the Images of the first shots of Milton Keynes’s car dressed in a livery in homage to Honda, which will leave the Circus at the end of 2021 and which was originally supposed to compete in the home race in Japan at Suzuka this weekend.

On an aesthetic level, the glance is decidedly remarkable. The RB16-B definitely looks elegant and white will undoubtedly stand out on the track. The symbol of the Rising Sun is placed on the nose around the race number of Verstappen and Perez.

There are also Japanese ideograms that mean ‘Arigato‘, that is to say “Thanks Honda”. The Japanese manufacturer, which has supplied the power units to Toro Rosso since 2018 and to Red Bull since 2019, will officially abandon F1 at the end of the current season.