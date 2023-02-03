“New car, new gear, live from New York February 3rd”. This is the succinct description from the official channel YouTube of Red Bull, which today at 15:00 will unveil the RB19the 2023 car which in all probability, as happened a year ago, will not be the real single-seater built by the technical department under the orders of Adrian Newey, but only a show car on which a livery will be applied which could highlight some discontinuity with respect to the classic blue color dark that has characterized the single-seaters of the Milton Keynes team in the last decade.

The Red Bull team principal will certainly be present in New York Christian Horner and will be in the company of Stefano Domenicalibecause in addition to the livery of the RB19, the highlight of the day is the officialization of the agreement between the Anglo-Austrian team and the US giant Ford in view of the new regulatory cycle relating to power units which will debut in 2026, a season which will also see Audi’s debut in F1 as the new owner of the current Sauber team.

The number one of FOM and Liberty Media as regards the Circus will therefore give the institutional ‘welcome back’ to Ford, the third most successful engineer in the history of F1, a category from which he has been missing since 2004 when the Jaguar adventure that began in 2000 ended. The last world title won by Ford was in 1994, the first of Michael Schumacher with Benetton then switching to the Renault engine the following season.

An event therefore between the present and the near future in which Red Bull will certainly succeed in escaping a real presentation by postponing the unveiling of the actual RB19 to the tests scheduled in Bahrain from Thursday 23 February to Saturday 25. Already in 2022, in fact, the presentation of the RB18 was nothing more than the announcement of the new partnership with the title sponsor Oracle. In the box below you can follow the live stream of the presentation of Red Bull 2023.