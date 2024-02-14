by VALERIO BARRETTA

RB20 launch, Horner's presence confirmed

Chris Horner sweeps away the controversy, or at least tries to. Despite the internal investigation involving him, the team principal is looking ahead and intends to concentrate on work on the track. After witnessing the first one shakedown yesterday, the Briton will also be present at the launch of the new RB20, scheduled for tomorrow at 8.30pm.

The statement

“Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to launch the team's twentieth season in Formula 1 with a live streaming show, which will see the participation of CEO and Team Principal Christian HornerMax Verstappen, Sergio Perez and F1 Academy drivers Emely de Heus and Hamda Al Qubaisi“This is what we read in the Red Bull press release.

The investigation

Following a complaint from a Red Bull employee who accused him of inappropriate behavior towards her, Horner was investigated by his own team, who hired an independent lawyer to ascertain the truth.

Horner was questioned for hours in London on Friday 9 February. Before the investigation, the Briton would have been advised to resign, but the team principal would not have wanted to hear of it. The nature of the charges against him is of course top secretbut these are relevant facts if an investigation was even opened close to the season, with the risk that the matter will continue for other weeks, and therefore after the World Cup has begun.