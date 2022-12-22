Maximum Confidence in the Army from 300 people put under contract, to the point of rejecting the partnership with Porsche and more than questioning the future with Honda starting from 2026. When at the end of 2020 the Japanese giant made Red Bull tremble by formalizing the step back from F1 at the end of the 2021 the response of the Anglo-Austrian house was the definitive step towards independence, namely the creation of a division dedicated to engines on the Milton Keynes campus.

The acquisition campaign to set up the technical team was top-notch as he underlined Helmut Marko interviewed by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport: “Building an engine from scratch is an incredible challenge – admitted the consultant of the team he manages together with Christian Horner and Adrian Newey – but we have a manager of the highest level in Ben Hodgkinson (formerly Mercedes, ed) and his team is made up of people from experienced engine manufacturers, not just Mercedes, we also have people on board with a in Ferrari, in Renault and in Cosworth. It is a team that mixes incredible experiences and skills”.

In 2026 the power units will no longer have the MGU-H and will see an increase in the importance of the electrical part as regards the power supplied. “There are two aspects that will be crucial for the engine under the new regulations, the battery and the software Marko added. right now, every automaker is building the best battery, if the hype is to be believed. It remains to be seen who will have the right people in the right place. If you don’t have a battery manufacturer in your company, you will have to rely on other suppliers. And there are already original equipment manufacturers who can do that with whom you can partner with them to incorporate their know-how into your 2026 power unit project.”

Words that suggest how Red Bull is actually ready to eventually totally disengage from Honda from 2026 onwards given that the prospect offered to the Japanese of limiting themselves to the electric part of the 2026 power unit does not seem to have satisfied the men of the Rising Sun who are ready to stay in F1 perhaps alongside another team other than a Red Bull eager to test the new engine division. After all, the hiring of over 300 people would have been difficult to justify without an important objective such as the construction of the first made in Red Bull engine starting from 2026.