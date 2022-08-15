It is now only a matter of announcements: the icing of a cake prepared for some time in the smallest details. The official nature of the agreement between Red Bull And Porsche there is not, but the agreement between the two brands is clear and the parts of Milton Keynes do not even keep the secret. Also because at the beginning of August a document emerged presented to the antitrust authority of Morocco (and to other countries not belonging to the European Union) which sanctioned the acquisition of 50% of the team by the German company, which would also have provided the power unit of the next generation. In short, the bride and groom are on the altar: only the World Motor Sport Council, ratifying a regulation on power units that will not meet the demands of Porsche and Audi, can interrupt the ceremony. But we are talking about a remote eventuality.

What is certain is that the Germans would have appreciated more speed in approving the regulations, a condition without which they will not formalize any supply agreement. Red Bull councilor Helmut Marko teased rivals on the subject: “This is the usual game in Formula 1. The top finishers, in this case Mercedes and Ferrari, try to get the best for themselves. Then, after hours of discussion, a compromise that is acceptable to all emerges. But this is part of Formula 1 politics“, He told Motorsport-Total. “Newcomers should have extra hours on the test bench: the less time you give them, the better for established builders, also because investments are limited by budget cap“. By the way, the Austrian would also like a different allocation of resources: “We created Red Bull Powertrains last year. The engine factories of Mercedes and Ferrari are decades old. We, on the other hand, cannot currently use the resources because we cannot obtain the necessary materials. The world market is lacking, construction companies are hard to find. This must be taken into account in a particularly difficult context for a newcomer“.

Marko then clarified the relationship with Honda. It was clear that the Japanese would continue to offer their skills on current engines, and Red Bull itself has formalized the renewal of the collaboration until 2025. However, the contours of this partnership they have always been nebulous. The Austrian admitted as Honda “will continue to fully produce the engines until 2025. We have them sealed, we can’t look inside. Thank God there has been a change of policy. Originally we were supposed to assemble the engines ourselves starting in 2023. But for that we need spare parts, and 90% of the suppliers are in Japan. This is also important for our newcomer status in 2026: only Honda mechanics can intervene on the engine. At Powertrains, on the other hand, they are only working on the 2026 regulations. If a new manufacturer arrives (Porsche, nda), we can cooperate. He could use the facilities we have, he would immediately have a new factory with six working test benches available“.