Red Bull in Las Vegas: a revisited livery

In the 21st stage of the 2023 Formula 1 championship, the Red Bull is chasing its 20th statement of its extraordinary season. It will be an opportunity to try to overcome a record not yet broken by the RB19, that of the highest number of victories in a single championship, which it currently holds on equal merit (19) with the Mercedes of 2016.

It could be one special race also for Max Verstappen, looking for the 53rd success which would allow him to equal Sebastian Vettel in third place overall behind Michael Schumacher (91) and Lewis Hamilton (103). In the end Sergio Perez could give the team a gift – for the first time in its history – the double in the drivers’ world championship: the Mexican arrives in Las Vegas +32 on Lewis Hamilton and it would be enough for him to finish the weekend at +26 to secure second place in the championship.

For the occasion, Red Bull will wear one revisited liveryas leaked from some photos we showed you on FormulaPassion.it Instagram page and made official in the morning. In addition to the Las Vegas references and the purple color, the RB19 will have unique wheel covers, the PokerStars ‘Poker Chips’, which will have a design inspired by poker chips.

Verstappen’s words

The two-time world champion presented the race like this: “Being here in Las Vegas for the penultimate grand prix of the season is fantastic. This race is obviously a huge unknown for everyone, we don’t know what to expect but we will face it like any other weekend.

Of course, we have no historical data to look at and compare, so there will be a lot to learn. Temperatures will also be very low on the circuit at night, therefore it will be interesting to see how the RB19 behaves in these conditions. I can’t wait to get on the track, it will be really nice.”

Perez’s words

The Mexican, second in the world championship, explained: “Las Vegas will be a crazy race. You can already see how the whole city has been taken by storm by Formula 1 and it will be very special to race through the streets of Las Vegas. I got a taste of it last year at the launch of the race with the RB7 ed It was very strange to drive down the Strip in an F1 car. Las Vegas will present some challenges for us, as the track will be cold and the car will operate differently than usual due to the temperatures. This is an issue that everyone will have to overcome and we have been working hard as a team behind the scenes on the set-up and preparation needed to make this weekend a success. On a personal level I want to secure second place in the world championship“.