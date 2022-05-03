Since its entry into Formula 1, which took place in 2005, taking over the business of the then Jaguar, the team Red Bull it spared no investments to get to the top of the top car competition. And the money spent by the owner Dietrich Mateschitz, a billionaire entrepreneur active in the field of energy drinks, has paid off the company of five world championship titles and four of the manufacturers. But Red Bull certainly does not intend to rest on its laurels, as also demonstrated by the design of the 2022 car, the only one capable of competing for victories with Ferrari, unlike Mercedes which got lost in the folds of the new aerodynamic regulations.

In this scenario, to keep up with rivals, for example McLaren and Aston Martin who are working on new wind tunnels that will be active from 2023, the same move is also being planned in Milton Keynes. According to what was revealed to Auto, Motor und Sport by team consultant Helmut Marko, la new wind tunnel “is in the process of homologation “ and in two years its construction should start inside the team headquarters, where an engine department has also recently been opened. One of the problems with the current machinery used by Red Bull is – according to Adrian Newey – “which takes too long to reach the desired wind speed and this deprives the team of precious time, considering the current hourly allocation system of its use“. However, it will be a project destined not to have a long use, given that from 2030 Formula 1 has agreed to no longer use the wind tunnels for the development of its cars.