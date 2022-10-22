Red Bull, like everyone else, denounces baseless allegations.

Lately there has been a lot of talk about the fact that Red Bull broke the budget cap last year. It is also understandable. It is precisely the team that becomes champion that has not completely adhered to the rules. It’s kind of like Lance Armstrong winning the Tour de France.

The kerfuffle was further reinforced by the fact that the FIA ​​had not announced in advance what the consequence of such a break would be. Competing teams thus saw their chance to shoot Red Bull in the wings. Even before the results of the FIA ​​were officially known. The heaviest penalty would of course be stripping Max’s title. A certain silver-colored team wouldn’t mind that. Because then Lewis Hamilton would still have the 2021 championship thrown into his lap.

Recently McLaren’s Zak Brown also threw in his hat through a ‘leaked’ email. Brown also calls for a hefty penalty and calls Red Bull’s actions as ‘cheating’. But Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is now fed up and comes with a pointed answer. The Brit is done with people campaigning to spreading unsubstantiated allegations:

There is a concerted campaign for a draconian penalty for Red Bull [over] a couple of hundred thousand dollars. We have been subject to three weeks of abuse. It's just not right. It has to stop. You cannot make these allegations without fact or substance. We are appalled at the behavior of some of our competitors. The damage this done to the brand, our drivers, our workforce? In an age where mental health is paramount? We see kids bullied in playgrounds who are kids of our employees.

Whose deed. Spreading unsubstantiated false allegations can have very serious consequences and should always be dealt with severely. Auto-Motor-und-Sport now also thinks it knows something about how hard Red Bull itself is being tackled. They suspect that Red Bull has been proposed a penalty whereby it must hand in 25 percent of its time in the wind tunnel next year. Whether it is true, whether Red Bull accepts that and whether the rest find that hard enough, will all have to be seen…

