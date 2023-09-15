Red Bull had said before that if there is one track that could be disappointing, it is Singapore. Everyone knows that it is a cardinal sin to draw conclusions from free training, but Red Bull does not seem to like the pace. Or they make a nice play out of it – but we’ll see about that tomorrow.

In the first free practice the Ferraris were the fastest. And during the second free practice in Singapore, the Ferraris quickly found themselves in first and second place. After more than half an hour, Verstappen remains stuck in seventh place with a difference of 0.732 seconds. Pérez is currently eighth. Pérez reports with 23 minutes to go that the car feels like it is going to crash when braking.

After a qualifying simulation, Pérez passes his teammate, but the result is not fast enough to get the Red Bulls past seventh place. Verstappen is suspiciously quiet on the on-board radio, but at least he won’t be hiding a big smile under his helmet. Red Bull has enough homework today and tomorrow to prepare the car for qualifying.

How’s everyone else doing?

Also bad, things are finally going well for Ferrari, we are focusing on Max Verstappen again. Sainz and Leclerc are close together in terms of lap times. Below, Alonso keeps the two Mercedes drivers apart, but Russell is in third place. Norris drives number seven. Is it time to change your F1 Fantasy quickly?

What time does F1 start in Singapore?

Saturday

3rd free practice: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Qualification: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday

Race: 2:00 PM