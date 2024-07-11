The Perez Crisis

It’s been a little over a month since Sergio Perez has signed a contract renewal with Red Bull until 2026. Yet, never like this time is the Mexican’s future in question. The fault lies with yet another deficient central part of the season: despite the confidence of Chris Horner, who pushed to have more Czech in the team when his results crisis had already begun, the Mexican has strung together one disaster after another.

Since Imola, the #11 has collected a paltry 15 points in six race weekends. Too little, to the point that even Horner – his main sponsor – has defined his performance as “unsustainable”. The way out, for Red Bull, lies precisely in the contract renewal, which would not come into effect if Perez had a gap over teammate Max Verstappen of more than 100 points after the Spa-Francorchamps Grand Prix, the last before the summer break.

Marko’s words

Perez’s performance, however, is so bad that Czech he risks his job for the current season too. Councilor Helmut Mark He explicitly urged him to deliver in Hungary and Belgium if he does not want his place in the car to be called into question in the summer break: “We have a situation where our second driver unfortunately is not performing as he should. So, During the summer holidays we will evaluate what to do and then we will make a decision. The clause? All Formula 1 contracts have exit clauses, most of which are performance-related“.

Who in his place?

The main candidate to take Perez’s place at the moment seems to be Liam Lawsonwho had impressed last year in AlphaTauri. Today the New Zealander had a filming day in the RB20 at Silverstone: with an identical dynamic, Daniel Ricciardo (another candidate to take Perez’s seat in Red Bull) snatched Nyck de Vries’ place in the Faenza team last year.