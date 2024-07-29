Many centuries ago a doctor named Shirobei Akiyama, having retreated in meditation for a hundred days, found himself observing how theabundant snow had broken the branches of the strongest trees, but left a weeping willow intact. The flexible branches of the plant were able to bend, allowing the heavy snow to fall, and then returning to their original position.The Japanese doctor then thought of applying the same principle to martial arts, giving life to the Ju Jitsu: By going with an attack and letting it slide, one could gain greater effectiveness in combat.

With the departure in first row at Spa-Francorchamps, Sergio Perez seemed to bend like a willowable to repel the umpteenth threat of a grounding by Red Bull. He had his destiny in his hands, It could have been his Ju Jitsu day. To arch once more without breaking.

The race, however, did not confirm the premises and the expert Mexican driver inexorably fell back to seventh place, unable to keep the fearsome McLarens behind him. Evidently Perez was not a willow and he broke. The end of the line was just around the corner, and Helmut Marko was ready to activate the guillotine without mercy: “It completely collapsed“.

From Imola onwards in the constructors’ world championship on only one occasion out of eight (!) did Red Bull collect more points than McLaren and the 115-point advantage was reduced to just 42 points. It’s red alert in Milton Keynes: a meeting has been called today extraordinary to decide who to put alongside Max Verstappen in the race at the end of August in Zandvoort. The ‘Marko team’ is pushing for Liam Lawson, the ‘Horner team’ is ready to promote Daniel Ricciardo.

Perez’s chances of reconfirmation are slim to the bone: From Ju Jitsu Day to Judgment Day it’s a moment…